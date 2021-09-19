September 19, 2021
How to Watch Nevada at Saint Mary's (Calif.) in NCAA Women's Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Saint Mary's looks to end non-conference play with a win over a struggling Nevada team in NCAA women's soccer.
Author:

The Saint Mary's women's soccer team hosts Nevada in the final non-conference game for both squads.

The Gaels (5-1-2) are coming off their first loss of the season, a 2-1 defeat against UC Davis. The two goals allowed in that contest are the most that the team has allowed in a match this season.

How to Watch Nevada at Saint Mary's:

Game Date: Sep. 19, 2021

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream the Nevada at Saint Mary's game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wolf Pack (1-5) has lost four games in a row, most recently 1-0 against Idaho last Sunday. The team's only win came 2-1 over UTEP in late August. Since then, the team has scored three goals in four matches.

This will be the third meeting between these programs. Saint Mary's was victorious in the first two, most recently winning 1-0 in 2018. Wolfpack goalkeeper Kendal Stover had three saves in that game and is still the starter in net for the Wolf Pack.

The Gaels are led by Suzuna Shibukawa, who has five goals on 19 shots this season. Taylour Mendoza has added two goals and two assists.

Nevada has just one player with multiple goals this season, as Trinity Sandridge has netted a pair.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
19
2021

Nevada at Saint Mary's

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
