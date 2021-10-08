    • October 8, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch New Mexico at Nevada in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    New Mexico looks to move to 5-0 in Mountain West play when it faces Nevada.
    Author:

    The start of conference play has been kind to Nevada (9-2-0, 4-0-0) on the women's soccer pitch. The Mountain West leader will look to stay unbeaten on Friday night against Nevada (2-8-1, 1-2-1).

    How to Watch New Mexico at Nevada in Women's College Soccer:

    Game Date: Oct. 8, 2021

    Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 1

    Live stream New Mexico at Nevada on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Wolfpack are coming off of their second win of the season, a 2-0 victory on Sunday over Air Force. That marked just the fifth time this season that Nevada had scored a goal, with Emily Rich netting her first two of the season. That one game tied Trinity Sandridge for the team lead in goals. Hannah Souza leads Nevada with two assists.

    Nevada averages 0.73 goals per game while allowing 1.73. The team is tied for 298th in the country in scoring offense out of 336 Division I teams.

    New Mexico is averaging 2.36 goals per game while giving up exactly one per contest. Jadyn Edwards and Molly Myers have each scored seven goals, while Zaria Katesigwa has added six for this prolific Lobos offense.

    The victory over Boise State last time set a program record for consecutive wins with eight. This has been the best team in the Mountain West this season, and it's the only team to not have either a loss or a tie so far in conference play.

    The Lobos last faced Nevada in 2019, winning 4-1. The Wolfpack have just one win ever against New Mexico, winning 2-0 in 2005. After a tie in 2006, New Mexico has won the last nine meetings.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    8
    2018

    New Mexico at Nevada

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
    Time
    9:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch New Mexico at Nevada in Women's College Soccer

    3 minutes ago
    Florida Volleyball
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Minnesota at Michigan in Women's College Volleyball

    33 minutes ago
    Minnesota Volleyball
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Washington at Arizona in Women's College Volleyball

    33 minutes ago
    USATSI_16903238
    NBA

    How to Watch Pelicans vs. Bulls

    1 hour ago
    Soccer Fans
    High School Football

    How to Watch Jaguars vs. Wolves

    1 hour ago
    Football Fans
    High School Football

    How to Watch Hoover at Spain Park in High School Football

    1 hour ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch Boston College at Virginia in Men's College Soccer

    1 hour ago
    Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Morgan State at Howard

    1 hour ago
    Wisconsin Volleyball
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Georgia at Texas A&M in Women's College Volleyball

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy