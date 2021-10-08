New Mexico looks to move to 5-0 in Mountain West play when it faces Nevada.

The start of conference play has been kind to Nevada (9-2-0, 4-0-0) on the women's soccer pitch. The Mountain West leader will look to stay unbeaten on Friday night against Nevada (2-8-1, 1-2-1).

How to Watch New Mexico at Nevada in Women's College Soccer:

Game Date: Oct. 8, 2021

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream New Mexico at Nevada on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wolfpack are coming off of their second win of the season, a 2-0 victory on Sunday over Air Force. That marked just the fifth time this season that Nevada had scored a goal, with Emily Rich netting her first two of the season. That one game tied Trinity Sandridge for the team lead in goals. Hannah Souza leads Nevada with two assists.

Nevada averages 0.73 goals per game while allowing 1.73. The team is tied for 298th in the country in scoring offense out of 336 Division I teams.

New Mexico is averaging 2.36 goals per game while giving up exactly one per contest. Jadyn Edwards and Molly Myers have each scored seven goals, while Zaria Katesigwa has added six for this prolific Lobos offense.

The victory over Boise State last time set a program record for consecutive wins with eight. This has been the best team in the Mountain West this season, and it's the only team to not have either a loss or a tie so far in conference play.

The Lobos last faced Nevada in 2019, winning 4-1. The Wolfpack have just one win ever against New Mexico, winning 2-0 in 2005. After a tie in 2006, New Mexico has won the last nine meetings.

Regional restrictions may apply.