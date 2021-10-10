    • October 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch North Carolina at Boston College in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 5 North Carolina is looking to extend its unbeaten streak to four matches Sunday when it travels to Boston College in NCAA women's soccer.
    Author:

    The North Carolina women's soccer team heads to Boston College on Sunday looking for its second win in a row after beating Pitt 1–0 on Thursday night.

    Avery Patterson scored the lone goal for the No. 5 Tar Heels in the 80th minute to give them the win against the Panthers.

    How to Watch: North Carolina at Boston College

    Match Date: Oct. 10, 2021

    Match Time: 1 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network (Local)

    Live stream the UCLA at Stanford match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The win improved their ACC record to 2-1-2 and their overall record to 9-1-2. The Tar Heels played great outside of the conference to start the season but have struggled a bit in ACC play. 

    Boson College, like North Carolina, played well in the out-of-conference portion of its schedule and has struggled against conference opponents.

    The Eagles have lost all five of their matches in the conference and have scored just two goals. Four of their five matches so far have come against the top teams in the ACC.

    The Tar Heels hope they can extend the Eagle's losing streak to six and keep pace with the other top teams in the ACC.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
