September 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch North Dakota at Portland in NCAA Women's Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two teams under .500 try to get things moving in the right direction when North Dakota and Portland meet in NCAA Women's Soccer action,
Author:

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks (2-4) will head to Rose City on Sunday to face the Portland Pilots (3-4). While neither team has found much success this season, the programs are each looking for some momentum as they prepare for conference play.

How to Watch North Dakota at Portland:

Game Date: Sept. 19, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

Live stream the North Dakota at Portland game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

North Dakota is coming off of a close loss to Oregon State, falling 3-2 on Friday night. Hannah Olson scored her second goal of the season to tie the game early in the second half, but the Beavers added two goals late in the period before Bailey McNitt helped bring the Fighting Hawks a little closer in the 85th minute, scoring her third goal of the season.

Portland also played on Friday, losing 1-0 to Oregon. The team has played four games against Pac-12 opponents this year, going 1-3 but keeping most of those contests close, with no loss by more than two goals. That one win was over Washington, with a 1-0 triumph on September 2 thanks to a goal by Nedya Sawan.

This will be the second meeting ever between these two teams, with Portland winning the first in 2018 by a 1-0 score.

After this game, Portland doesn't play again until October when it starts WCC play against No. 9 Pepperdine. North Dakota still has one game left of non-conference play, as it will take on Austin Peay on the 23rd before returning home to prepare for Summit League play.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
19
2019

North Dakota at Portland

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16782494
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch North Dakota at Portland in NCAA Women's Soccer

USATSI_16083764
NCAA Men's Soccer

How to Watch Duke at North Carolina in NCAA Men's Soccer

USATSI_15561158
Golf

How to watch Fortinet Championship, Final Round

USATSI_11217364
WNBA

How to watch Fever at Sky

USATSI_13448096
WNBA

How to Watch Sparks at Wings

USATSI_16741498
NFL

How to Watch Cowboys at Chargers

USATSI_16741220
NFL

How to Watch Titans at Seahawks

USATSI_16783029
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Angels

USATSI_16781229
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Cal State Northridge at USC in NCAA Women's Soccer

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy