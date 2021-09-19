How to Watch North Dakota at Portland in NCAA Women's Soccer

Two teams under .500 try to get things moving in the right direction when North Dakota and Portland meet in NCAA Women's Soccer action,

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks (2-4) will head to Rose City on Sunday to face the Portland Pilots (3-4). While neither team has found much success this season, the programs are each looking for some momentum as they prepare for conference play.

How to Watch North Dakota at Portland:

Game Date: Sept. 19, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

North Dakota is coming off of a close loss to Oregon State, falling 3-2 on Friday night. Hannah Olson scored her second goal of the season to tie the game early in the second half, but the Beavers added two goals late in the period before Bailey McNitt helped bring the Fighting Hawks a little closer in the 85th minute, scoring her third goal of the season.

Portland also played on Friday, losing 1-0 to Oregon. The team has played four games against Pac-12 opponents this year, going 1-3 but keeping most of those contests close, with no loss by more than two goals. That one win was over Washington, with a 1-0 triumph on September 2 thanks to a goal by Nedya Sawan.

This will be the second meeting ever between these two teams, with Portland winning the first in 2018 by a 1-0 score.

After this game, Portland doesn't play again until October when it starts WCC play against No. 9 Pepperdine. North Dakota still has one game left of non-conference play, as it will take on Austin Peay on the 23rd before returning home to prepare for Summit League play.

