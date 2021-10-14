How to Watch Northwestern vs. Wisconsin

    • October 14, 2021
    How to Watch Northwestern at Wisconsin in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Northwestern looks to bounce back from a loss to Indiana when it travels to Wisconsin on Thursday night.
    Northwestern had its four-match unbeaten streak snapped on Friday when it lost to Indiana. The Wildcats gave up a late first-half goal for the only score of the match and only mustered five shots on goal in the loss.

    How to Watch: Northwestern at Wisconsin

    Match Date: Oct. 14, 2021

    Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream Northwestern at Wisconsin on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The loss dropped them to 3-2-1 in the Big Ten and a point back of both Indiana and Michigan for fourth place. The Wildcats are currently two points ahead of their opponent Thursday night and need a win to keep from slipping behind. 

    The Badgers will look to jump the Wildcats with a win. 

    Wisconsin will need to find a way to pick up a win after going four straight matches without one. The Badgers have played to a draw against Michigan and Illinois, while also losing to Penn State and Purdue during that stretch.

    The Badgers only dropped one match out of conference, so the two losses in a row were a bit of a surprise. Northwestern will look to get back in the win column and climb up the standings in the Big Ten on Thursday night.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Northwestern at Wisconsin in Women's College Soccer

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

