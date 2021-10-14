How to Watch Northwestern vs. Wisconsin

Northwestern looks to bounce back from a loss to Indiana when it travels to Wisconsin on Thursday night.

Northwestern had its four-match unbeaten streak snapped on Friday when it lost to Indiana. The Wildcats gave up a late first-half goal for the only score of the match and only mustered five shots on goal in the loss.

How to Watch: Northwestern at Wisconsin

Match Date: Oct. 14, 2021

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream Northwestern at Wisconsin on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss dropped them to 3-2-1 in the Big Ten and a point back of both Indiana and Michigan for fourth place. The Wildcats are currently two points ahead of their opponent Thursday night and need a win to keep from slipping behind.

The Badgers will look to jump the Wildcats with a win.

Wisconsin will need to find a way to pick up a win after going four straight matches without one. The Badgers have played to a draw against Michigan and Illinois, while also losing to Penn State and Purdue during that stretch.

The Badgers only dropped one match out of conference, so the two losses in a row were a bit of a surprise. Northwestern will look to get back in the win column and climb up the standings in the Big Ten on Thursday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.