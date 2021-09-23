September 23, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Notre Dame at Miami in NCAA Women's Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Miami and Notre Dame get set for an ACC battle in a fascinating NCAA women's soccer matchup.

On Thursday evening, a pair of ACC teams that are having very different seasons will meet up, as Notre Dame (7-1-1) will hit the road to face Miami (3-4) in a women's soccer battle.

How to Watch Notre Dame at Miami:

Game Date: Sept. 23, 2021

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream the Notre Dame at Miami game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Fighting Irish are currently unranked, though the team did receive 13 points in the most recent United Soccer Coaches poll. The team ranks 19th in RPI, while Miami is 178th.

But don't let that wide disparity change the fact that anything can happen out on the pitch. The Hurricanes have a win over Florida, ranked 117th in RPI, and took Louisville, 32nd in RPI, to overtime in the team's last game.

Notre Dame is led by senior Sammi Fisher, who has already scored seven goals this season, the most of her career. She ranks 15th in the country in goals and leads the nation in game-winning goals with four.

Miami is coming off a loss to Louisville that saw the Hurricanes jump out to an early lead, leading in the first half by two goals. Katerina Molina is the team leader in goals with two, while María Jakobsdóttir leads the team in points with five thanks to three assists.

When these teams met last September, Notre Dame came away with a 6-0 win, but with the Hurricanes coming off such a close defeat against the Cardinals, there's reason to believe things will be a lot closer in this year's game. Miami has home field advantage, making this matchup one soccer fans will want to catch live. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

