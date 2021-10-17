    • October 17, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Notre Dame at Virginia in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    A pair of ranked ACC teams with identical records, Notre Dame and Virginia, meet on Sunday afternoon in this women's college soccer showdown.
    Author:

    One big question this season in the ACC: how good is Notre Dame (12-1-1, 6-0-0)? After going just 6-7-0 last season, No. 17 Notre Dame has opened this season on a tear. In fact, it has the same record as No. 2 Virginia, its opponent on Sunday.

    How to Watch Notre Dame at Virginia in Women's College Soccer:

    Game Date: Oct. 17, 2021

    Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network

    Live stream Notre Dame at Virginia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Notre Dame has reached the tough point of its schedule, as its next three games are against Virginia, Duke and North Carolina.

    The Irish are averaging 2.79 goals per game while allowing just 0.64 so far—nine goals in 14 games.

    Sammi Fisher leads the team with 10 goals. She's also added in four assists as well.

    The only difference in these team's records is where the tie came, as Virginia's was in conference play. It drew North Carolina 0-0 on the road.

    Defensively, Virginia has been nearly impossible to score on, allowing just seven goals all season.

    Diana Ordonez leads the team with 10 goals, while Lia Godfrey has nine assists.

    These teams last met in 2019, with Virginia winning 3-0. The Cavaliers lead the all-time series 6-1-1.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    17
    2021

    Notre Dame at Virginia

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
    Time
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16962170
    WNBA

    How to Watch WNBA Finals Game 4, Mercury vs. Sky

    7 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Notre Dame at Virginia in Women's College Soccer

    7 minutes ago
    Florida Volleyball
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Washington State at Oregon in Women's College Volleyball

    7 minutes ago
    USATSI_15924450
    Golf

    How to Watch SAS Championship, Final Round

    37 minutes ago
    USATSI_14887951
    NHRA

    How to Watch NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16931526
    NASCAR

    How to Watch Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500

    1 hour ago
    Maryland Soccer
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Stanford at Colorado in Women's College Soccer

    1 hour ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Michigan at Ohio State in Women's College Soccer

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16937919
    NFL

    How to Watch NFL RedZone

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy