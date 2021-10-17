A pair of ranked ACC teams with identical records, Notre Dame and Virginia, meet on Sunday afternoon in this women's college soccer showdown.

One big question this season in the ACC: how good is Notre Dame (12-1-1, 6-0-0)? After going just 6-7-0 last season, No. 17 Notre Dame has opened this season on a tear. In fact, it has the same record as No. 2 Virginia, its opponent on Sunday.

How to Watch Notre Dame at Virginia in Women's College Soccer:

Game Date: Oct. 17, 2021

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream Notre Dame at Virginia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Notre Dame has reached the tough point of its schedule, as its next three games are against Virginia, Duke and North Carolina.

The Irish are averaging 2.79 goals per game while allowing just 0.64 so far—nine goals in 14 games.

Sammi Fisher leads the team with 10 goals. She's also added in four assists as well.

The only difference in these team's records is where the tie came, as Virginia's was in conference play. It drew North Carolina 0-0 on the road.

Defensively, Virginia has been nearly impossible to score on, allowing just seven goals all season.

Diana Ordonez leads the team with 10 goals, while Lia Godfrey has nine assists.

These teams last met in 2019, with Virginia winning 3-0. The Cavaliers lead the all-time series 6-1-1.

Regional restrictions may apply.