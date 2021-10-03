October 3, 2021
How to Watch Ole Miss at Florida in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ole Miss heads on the road for an SEC battle on Sunday when it faces Florida in Women's College Soccer.
Author:

While Ole Miss (7-2-2, 2-1-0) is coming off of its first SEC loss of the season, the team is still off to a strong start this year as it heads to Gainesville to face Florida (3-5-3, 2-0-1). But the Gators have been strong in conference play, making this a compelling matchup despite the difference in overall record.

How to Watch Ole Miss at Florida:

Game Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream the Ole Miss at Florida game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ole Miss lost its last game to Arkansas 4-1, but in the previous game knocked off an LSU team was No. 5 in the country at the time, emerging with a 2-0 win.

The Rebels are led in goals by Molly Martin, who has scored seven this season. Haleigh Stackpole has been one of the best passers in the country, with her 11 assists ranking second in Division I.

Despite being unranked, Ole Miss ranks fifth in RPI.

Florida had just one win in non-conference play, a stretch that was lowlighted by large losses to No. 1 Florida State and No. 5 North Carolina. But the Gators have won the last two SEC games that it has played, pushing the team to second in the SEC East behind South Carolina.

Kit Loferski is the only Gator with more than one goal this season, as she's scored four of them on the season. Loferski is connecting on 26.7% of her shot attempts.

Florida leads the all-time series 21-3-1, but Ole Miss won 3-2 the last time these teams met in 2019.

Regional restrictions may apply.

