How to Watch Oregon vs. Cal

September 30, 2021
How to Watch Oregon at Cal in NCAA Women's Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oregon and Cal both hope to get their first Pac-12 win of the season when they face off Thursday night.
Oregon comes into this match without a loss on the year, but the Ducks do have four ties. One of those ties was in their first Pac-12 match against UCLA, playing to a 0-0 draw. In a strange stat, all of their other ties this season have been by a 2-2 score.

How to Watch: Oregon at Cal

Match Date: Sept. 30, 2021

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

Live stream Oregon at Cal on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Ducks head to Cal Thursday night looking to keep their unbeaten streak alive.

Cal, like Oregon, also played to a draw in its first match. The Golden Bears battled Colorado to a 2-2 tie. They got down early 2-0 but came back with two goals in the second half to salvage the tie. It was their third draw of the year to hold their current record at 4-1-3.

Cal's defense has been superb this year, giving up just five total goals. The two goals the team gave up to the Buffaloes were the high watermark of the year for its defense.

Both of these teams have shown an ability to not lose games, but with seven ties combined, they are also struggling to pull out wins.

Regional restrictions may apply.

