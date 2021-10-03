How to Watch Oregon vs. Stanford

October 3, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Oregon Ducks at Stanford Cardinal in NCAA Women's Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Coming off of its first conference loss, can No. 7 Stanford get back on track against Oregon?
Author:

The No. 7 Stanford women's soccer team lost its most recent game 2–1 against Oregon State. The Cardinal will look to rebound Sunday against Oregon.

How to Watch: Oregon at Stanford

Game Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (IN)

Live stream Oregon at Stanford on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Stanford (7-3-0) played a tough non-conference schedule, which featured losses to national powers No. 4 Duke and No. 5 North Carolina. But the Cardinal bested the rest of its non-conference opponents and opened Pac-12 play with a 3–0 win over Utah before losing to Oregon State.

The Cardinal are the top scoring offense in the Pac-12 and rank 20th in the nation in goals per game.

Oregon (6-0-4) enters this game with no losses but four ties, including one against No. 3 UCLA in the team's Pac-12 opener. The Ducks are coming off a win over Cal, the team's first road win over the Golden Bears in program history.

Oregon goalkeeper Leah Freeman has recorded four shutouts in a row, tying her own program record. The Ducks allow 0.8 goals per game.

Ally Cook leads the Ducks with five goals, while two players, Zoe Hasenauer and Chai Cortez, have four assists each.

Regional restrictions may apply.

