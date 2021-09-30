How to Watch Oregon State vs. Stanford

Looking for its fifth straight win and second in the Pac-12, Stanford hosts Oregon State on Thursday night.

Stanford is playing its best soccer of the year and has climbed to No. 7 in the latest Top 25 poll. The Cardinal have reeled off four straight wins, the last of which was a 3-0 win in its Pac-12 opener against Utah.

How to Watch: Oregon State at Stanford

Match Date: Sept. 30, 2021

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)

Live stream Oregon State at Stanford on fuboTV:

The match against Utah was a dominant performance, as they outshot the Utes 22-4 and never let off the gas. The Cardinal offense scored early and added two goals later to complete the shutout. It was their third straight match scoring three goals. Their defense has been just as impressive as they have given up just five total goals and those came in just three matches.

Oregon State will try to slow down the Cardinal and pick up its first Pac-12 win of the year. The Beavers lost their conference opener 2-1 to USC last Friday. The loss snapped their eight-match winning streak to start the year.

The Beavers were one of the surprise teams of the conference, going 8-0 before Pac-12 play started, but they came up short against the Trojans. They have a chance to bounce back Thursday.

