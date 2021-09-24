How to Watch Oregon State at USC in NCAA Women's Soccer

Oregon State looks to stay perfect in NCAA Women's Soccer when they head to USC for their Pac-12 opener.

Oregon State has been one of the surprises in the Pac-12 in NCAA Women's Soer for the first part of the season. The Beavers were picked to finish last in the Pac-12 in the preseason polls, but enter conference play a perfect 8-0. They have already doubled their win total from 2020 when they went 4-11-1.

How to Watch Oregon State at USC:

Game Date: Sept. 24, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (IN)

Live stream the Oregon State at USC match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The only knock on the Beavers is that they haven't beaten anybody great so far this year, but being undefeated is still impressive. They start their Pac-12 schedule tonight with a trip to visit a USC team they lost last year to 2-0. They want to reverse that result and start to show that their non-conference record was not a fluke.

USC, which was picked to finish second in the Pac-12, comes into the match 5-2. Their two losses were to No. 18 BYU and No. 9 Pepperdine. Those were their first two matches of the year, but since then they have rolled off five straight wins, including the last four by shutout.

The Trojans have seemed to find their groove just in time for the start of conference play. They will need to try and fend off an Oregon State team that is surprisingly getting more votes to be ranked than they are.

This match is one that will show us if Oregon State is for real or if they are just a product of a soft schedule. It the Beavers can pull off the win on the road, the Pac-12 will have to start taking notice.

Regional restrictions may apply.