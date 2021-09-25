How to Watch Oregon at UCLA in NCAA Women's Soccer

The Bruins look to stay unbeaten Friday night as they face Oregon in a marquee NCAA women's soccer match.

Pac-12 play begins Friday night as the No. 3 UCLA women's soccer team hosts Oregon.

The undefeated Bruins (8-0-0) will look to continue their hot start to the season against the unranked but also undefeated Ducks (5-0-3).

Game Date: Sept. 24, 2021

Game Time: 11 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

The Ducks have yet to lose a match this season, though the team has three draws so far. They are coming off of a pair of 1-0 wins over Portland and Portland State.

The Ducks have already scored six more goals this season than they scored in all 16 games last year. Led by Ally Cook — seventh in the conference in scoring per game — the Oregon offensive attack has picked up steam.

But for Oregon to stay unbeaten, the team has to get past UCLA.

The Bruins have won all of their matches this season, including a 1-0 victory over Santa Clara, the defending national champion.

Mia Fishel has scored seven goals for UCLA, tying her for 15th in the country, but four of those goals have come in the past week. Fishel will look to carry that scoring streak into conference play.

But Fishel isn't the only big scorer on this Bruins team. Reilyn Turner has seven goals as well, including scoring all three goals in a win over Loyola Marymount.

UCLA has shut its opponents out in seven consecutive matches.

