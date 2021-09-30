How to Watch Penn State vs. Wisconsin

September 30, 2021
How to Watch Penn State at Wisconsin in NCAA Women's Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Penn State is looking to snap its three match losing streak and get its first Big Ten win Thursday night at Wisconsin.
Author:

Penn State entered Big Ten play with a 6-1 record, but the team has struggled since conference play started. The Nittany Lions have lost their first three Big Ten matches, all of which have come by only one goal. 

How to Watch: Penn State at Wisconsin

Match Date: Sept. 30, 2021

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream Penn State at Wisconsin on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Nittany Lions dropped their first two matches to No. 16 Rutgers and Northwestern by the same 2-1 score. They then lost their next match 1-0 to Ohio State. It has been a tough start for the Nittany Lions after they played well earlier this year. 

Wisconsin hosts Penn State looking to stay unbeaten in Big Ten play. The Badgers have also played close matches, but they have been able to avoid losing any of them so far. They beat Minnesota 2-1 and Michigan State 1-0 before playing to a draw against Michigan on Sunday.

The Badgers are 7-1-3 on the season with their only loss coming to Notre Dame in their third match of the year. They have gone eight straight matches without suffering a loss. They will look to continue that run and extend the Nittany Lions' misery on Thursday.

This should be a low-scoring battle between the two schools. They both have good defenses, so tune in to see which offense catches fire and gets on the scoreboard. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
30
2021

Penn State at Wisconsin in NCAA Women's Soccer

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
