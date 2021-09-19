September 19, 2021
How to Watch Penn State at Rutgers in NCAA Women's Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A pair of Top 25 teams meet up in a Big Ten battle when Penn State and Rutgers face off in NCAA Women's Soccer.
The No. 8 Penn State women's soccer team sits at 6-1 on the season, with the only loss coming on the road against No. 18 Central Florida. On Sunday, the Nittany Lions travel to face the No. 16 Rutgers Scarlet Knights, a team that is currently 5-2 on the season. This match opens conference play for both teams.

How to Watch Penn State at Rutgers:

Game Date: Sep. 19, 2021

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network Alternate

Rutgers opened the season on a four-game winning streak, but losses to Princeton and No. 24 Georgetown have put the team on shaky ground as Big Ten play begins.

Still, even after falling 1-0 to Georgetown, Rutgers is averaging 4.17 goals per game, the second-most in Division I.

Penn State, despite the team's record, is just 53rd in scoring at 2.43 goals per game, though Payton Linnehan has six goals this season, tied for 19th in Division I soccer.

While the Scarlet Knights have clearly been better offensively, strength of schedule has to come into play. Penn State has already faced three ranked teams and is 2-1 against those teams, including a 4-2 win over No. 3 Virginia.

As for Rutgers, the team has faced just one ranked team—that aforementioned loss to Georgetown.

Rutgers was victorious when these teams faced off last season, winning 3-2 at home. The Nittany Lions rebounded from that loss and advanced to the third round of the NCAA tournament, while Rutgers lost to Clemson in the second round.

How To Watch

September
19
2021

Penn State at Rutgers

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network Alternate
Time
12:00
PM/ET
