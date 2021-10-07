    • October 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Pepperdine at San Diego in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Pepperdine looks for its ninth consecutive win as it travels to San Diego on Wednesday night to face its rival.
    Author:

    Pepperdine has been fantastic this year, going 10-1 and climbing all the way up to No. 8 in the national poll. The Waves' only loss came way back in August to Long Beach State. They have since rolled off eight straight wins.

    How to Watch: Pepperdine at San Diego

    Match Date: Oct. 6, 2021

    Match Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 2

    Live stream the Pepperdine at San Diego match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    During that winning streak, the Waves have pitched five shutouts and only gave up a single goal in each of the other three matches. They have looked like the best team in the WCC all year long and will look to continue that run when they travel to San Diego on Wednesday.

    San Diego looked strong at the start of the season, winning four of its first five matches, but the team has struggled to score lately. 

    It will look to get back in the win column when it hosts red-hot Pepperdine. The Toreros will have to play their best match of the year if they want to pull off the huge upset.

    Pepperdine has proven it is one of the best teams in the country all year long and hopes to continue that on Wednesday.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    USATSI_16847620
