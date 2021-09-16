How to Watch Pitt at Clemson

The Pitt women's soccer team is off to a hot start, and it hopes it continues when it opens up ACC play with a road game at Clemson.

Pitt enters the game coming off of two straight shut-outs against St. Francis and Towson.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 16, 2021

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

Those two wins came after the Panthers' first loss of the year to No. 6 TCU. The Panthers have played well this year, but their opponents haven't been the toughest. TCU was the only ranked team they have played this year.

Clemson is looking to be a sleeper team in the ACC. The Tigers enter this game 5-2 with four shutouts. Their two losses were to SEC teams, Georgia and Texas A&M.

The Tigers have shown they can score this year. In their four shut-out wins, they have netted 24 total goals. Those were against lesser competition, but Clemson has shown that when it gets hot, it can put up goals in a hurry.

Both of these teams are looking to start conference play with a win, and soccer fans won't want to miss this matchup.

