How to Watch Pittsburgh at Florida State in NCAA Women's Soccer

Pittsburgh looks to knock off top-ranked Florida State when they meet up Thursday night in a huge NCAA women's soccer match.

Pittsburgh's women's soccer team is looking to bounce back after a tough loss to Clemson in its ACC opener last Thursday. It was not what the Panthers were looking for after finishing non-conference play 7-1.

How to Watch Pittsburgh at Florida State:

Date: Sept. 23, 2021

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

Live stream the Pittsburgh at Florida State match on fuboTV:

Unfortunately for Pitt, it must now travel to face No. 1 Florida State in Tallahassee. The Seminoles opened ACC play with an easy 4-1 win over Boston College to extend their winning streak to eight games to start the year.

Pitt will try to break the Seminole stronghold and deal them their first loss, but the Panthers will need to find some offense quick after getting shut out by Clemson last week. Pitt has shown it can score goals, but the success has come against weaker competition.

Florida State's defense has been outstanding this season, giving up a total of just five goals on the year. The Seminoles have looked strong this year and seem to be the early favorite to win not only the conference title but also the national championship.

Pitt will need to find a way to win these big games if it wants to compete in a solid ACC. Even if they play a great match, the Tigers could lose to a Florida State team coming in with a lot of confidence.

The Seminoles will come in with plenty of motivation as they look to stay unbeaten and atop the national rankings.

