How to Watch Pittsburgh at Miami in NCAA Women's Soccer

Pitt and Miami look for their first ACC wins in NCAA Women's soccer.

The beginning of ACC play hasn't been kind to Pittsburgh (7-3-0, 0-2-0) or Miami (3-5-0, 0-2-0), but one of the two teams will etch its name into either the win column or the tie column on Sunday.

How to Watch Pittsburgh at Miami:

Game Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live stream the Pittsburgh at Miami game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pitt had a strong non-conference season, winning seven matches and only losing by one to No. 8 TCU. But the start of conference play has seen the team outscored 7-0, losing 2-0 to Clemson and then 5-0 to No. 1 Florida State.

Even with those shutouts, the team is averaging 2.8 goals per game. Sarah Schupansky has scored six goals and chipped in four assists as well, leading the Panthers with 16 points. Amanda West has five goals as well.

Miami opened conference play with a competitive, double-OT loss to Louisville, but then was blown out by Notre Dame earlier this week, losing 5-0.

The Hurricanes have scored just seven goals this season. The highlight of the season was a 1-0 overtime win over Florida.

Katarina Molina is the only Miami player to score more than one goal, making a pair of them. Maria Jakobsdottir leads the team in assists with three.

Regional restrictions may apply.