How to Watch Providence at Georgetown in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Through 11 games, Georgetown still hasn't lost. Will that continue on Sunday when it faces Providence?
Author:

No. 23 Georgetown (6-0-5, 2-0-1) is having a strange season. Through 11 games, the Hoyas haven't lost, but the team only has six wins because it's ended up with five draws. On Sunday, it'll look to move that loss-less open to 12 games against Providence (6-3-1, 1-1-0).

How to Watch Providence at Georgetown:

Game Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Providence at Georgetown game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Friars are coming off of a 1-0 win over Creighton, the team's first conference win of the season.

Providence is averaging 2.3 goals per game, ranking 48th in the country. The offense is led by Meg Hughes, who has six goals and two assists this season. She leads the team with 36 shot attempts.

Georgetown won 2-0 over DePaul in its last game. Gia Vicari has seven goals this season while Maya Fernandez-Powell and Julia Leas lead the team with four assists each.

Goalkeeper Allie Augur has 35 saves. The Hoyas allow 0.493 goals per game, ranking 18th in scoring defense.

These teams faced twice last season, with Georgetown winning one of the games 1-0 and the other ending in a tie. 

Can Georgetown continue to avoid losses? 

The team didn't lose in the regular season last year, with the team's last regular-season loss coming in October 2019, a 1-0 overtime loss to DePaul. The last regulation loss was against Virginia in September 2019.

Regional restrictions may apply.

