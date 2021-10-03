October 3, 2021
How to Watch Rutgers at Ohio State in NCAA Women's Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Rutgers tries to stay unbeaten in Big Ten play when it faces Ohio State.
Author:

On Sunday, No. 9 Rutgers (8-2-0, 3-0-0) and Ohio State (7-4-1, 2-1-1) will meet in a Big Ten contest on the soccer pitch. Can the Scarlet Knights continue their strong start to conference play?

How to Watch Rutgers at Ohio State:

Game Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Rutgers at Ohio State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Rutgers hasn't lost since a non-conference loss against No. 24 Georgetown in early September. The Scarlet Knights are coming off a 2-1 road win over Minnesota that saw Frankie Tagliaferri score her eighth goal of the season. 

The Division I leader in career games played, Tagliaferri is tied for 15th in the NCAA in goals scored this season.

Rutgers is fourth in the NCAA in scoring offense at 3.4 goals per game.

Ohio State has played a tough schedule this year, facing five ranked teams already. The Buckeyes won two of those games, including a 1-0 victory over then-ranked Penn State.

Izzy Rodriguez scored the only goal in that contest, her second of the season. Emma Sears leads the team with five goals, three of which have been game winners.

The Scarlet Knights lead the all-time series 8-0-2, including a 1-0 win back in the spring. Can the Buckeyes win against Rutgers for the first time ever?

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

October
3
2021

Rutgers at Ohio State

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

How to Watch Rutgers at Ohio State in NCAA Women's Soccer

