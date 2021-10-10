How to Watch San Francisco vs. Portland

    • October 10, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch San Francisco at Portland in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Portland hosts a late night battle against San Francisco in the WCC. A win would mark its first conference victory.
    Author:

    Portland (4-6-0, 0-2-0) is still searching for its first West Coast Conference win of the season. Can it nab that win on Saturday night when San Francisco (5-4-2, 1-1-0) comes to town?

    How to Watch: San Francisco at Portland

    Match Date: Oct. 9, 2021

    Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 1

    Live stream San Francisco at Portland on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Dons are coming off of a 1-0 win over Loyola Marymount. Elle Soleau scored in the first minute of that game, and the defenses for both teams kept things even from there. Goalkeeper Molly Eby has allowed eight goals this season with 53 saves.

    Offensively, the Dons have been led by Marissa Vasquez, who has two goals and three assists to give her a team-high seven points.

    Portland has scored 11 goals this season, just one less than the Dons. The Pilots are led by Nedya Sewan, who has five goals this season. Goalkeeper Bre Norris is third in the conference in saves.

    Despite the difference in the records, these are evenly matched teams on offense. Both have nine assists. Both take around the same amount of shots per game.

    However, San Francisco has the defensive edge, allowing 0.73 goals per game to Portland's 1.3.

    Historically, the Dons have struggled in this matchup, with an all-time record of 3-29-2 against Portland. However, two of those wins and one of the ties have come in the last four meetings.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    San Francisco at Portland

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch San Francisco vs. Portland

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch Loyola Marymount at Gonzaga in Men's College Soccer

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) and defensive end Christian Covington (95) react after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sep 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA;Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber (31) leaps into the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown run against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) throws a touchdown pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Washington Football Team vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) hands the ball to Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) in the first quarter during a Week 4 NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Jacksonville Jaguars At Cincinnati Bengals Sept 30
    NFL

    Cincinnati Bengals vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs with the football in the first half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    5 minutes ago
    Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during their football game Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packvssteelers 1003211873djpb
    NFL

    Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    5 minutes ago
    Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs past Jacksonville Jaguars free safety Andrew Wingard (42) in the second quarter during the Jaguars vs. Titans game at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL on Sunday, December 13, 2020. [Matt Pendleton/Special to the Times-Union] Fljax 121320 Jagsvstitans 31
    NFL

    Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    6 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy