How to Watch San Francisco vs. Portland

Portland hosts a late night battle against San Francisco in the WCC. A win would mark its first conference victory.

Portland (4-6-0, 0-2-0) is still searching for its first West Coast Conference win of the season. Can it nab that win on Saturday night when San Francisco (5-4-2, 1-1-0) comes to town?

How to Watch: San Francisco at Portland

Match Date: Oct. 9, 2021

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream San Francisco at Portland on fuboTV:

The Dons are coming off of a 1-0 win over Loyola Marymount. Elle Soleau scored in the first minute of that game, and the defenses for both teams kept things even from there. Goalkeeper Molly Eby has allowed eight goals this season with 53 saves.

Offensively, the Dons have been led by Marissa Vasquez, who has two goals and three assists to give her a team-high seven points.

Portland has scored 11 goals this season, just one less than the Dons. The Pilots are led by Nedya Sewan, who has five goals this season. Goalkeeper Bre Norris is third in the conference in saves.

Despite the difference in the records, these are evenly matched teams on offense. Both have nine assists. Both take around the same amount of shots per game.

However, San Francisco has the defensive edge, allowing 0.73 goals per game to Portland's 1.3.

Historically, the Dons have struggled in this matchup, with an all-time record of 3-29-2 against Portland. However, two of those wins and one of the ties have come in the last four meetings.

