    • October 8, 2021
    How to Watch San Jose State at Boise State in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Live Stream

    Boise State will look to rebound from a rough start in the Mountain West on Friday against San Jose State.
    The San Jose State women's soccer team will head on the road Friday to take on Boise State in a Mountain West Showdown.

    The Broncos (7-4-1, 1-2-1) had a strong run in out-of-conference play, going 6-2-0 across the eight-game slate.

    How to Watch: San Jose State at Boise State

    Game Date: Oct. 8, 2021

    Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 3

    Live stream San Jose State at Boise State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    After a 2–0 win over UNLV to open Mountain West play, Boise State has crashed. The team has been shut out in three consecutive matches, dropping its scoring average to 1.42 goals per game.

    The Broncos have won all four of their home games this season but have not played at home since its Sept. 17 win against CSU Bakersfield.

    San Jose State (5-7-0, 2-2-0) won just three non-conference games but has won two of its four Mountain West games so far, putting the Spartans ahead of the Broncos in the conference standings.

    The Spartans are averaging exactly 1.0 per game through 12 contests while allowing 1.75. Taylor Phillips has scored three goals so far and is the only player with more than one goal. The Spartans are 1-4-0 on the road this season.

    San Jose State won 1–0 when these teams met in April, which marked the team's first win against Boise State since 2017.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    8
    2021

    San Jose State at Boise State

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium 3
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
