How to Watch Santa Clara at Stanford in NCAA Women's Soccer

In one of the marquee games of the week, No. 11 Santa Clara (3-2-2) will head to Palo Alto, Calif. to face No. 10 Stanford (5-2). This match marks the end of non-conference play for both teams.

How to Watch Santa Clara at Stanford:

Game Date: Sept. 19, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Santa Clara at Stanford game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Santa Clara's record this season doesn't stand out in the way that Stanford's does, but the WCC favorites have played a tough schedule. The two losses were to No. 2 UCLA and No. 7 Virginia. It has two draws as well, against Seattle and California.

The team's last win was a 2-0 victory against Virginia Tech that saw Broncos players Skylar Smith and Izzy D'Aquila each score a goal.

As for Stanford, the Cardinal have lost to No. 2 North Carolina and No. 5 Duke this season, but are undefeated against unranked teams. Their most recent game was a 3-0 win over Loyola Marymount, during which Belle Briede scored two goals and Amy Sayer found the back of the net as well.

These teams have a lot of history together. There was no 2020 meeting because of the pandemic, but Stanford won 4-2 when they met in 2019. Since 1996, the teams have played 23 times, with Stanford winning 13 of those contests. Santa Clara has eight wins, and the teams have drawn twice.

This should be a close game between two programs that always play each other tough. Stanford's lack of success against ranked teams this season is a concern, but Santa Clara has struggled in its big matchups as well.

