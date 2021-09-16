How to Watch South Carolina at Missouri

South Carolina is looking to snap a two-game losing streak when it heads to Missouri to open up SEC play.

South Carolina heads east looking to start SEC play with a win. The Gamecocks are a very respectable 5-2 to start the year, but they have lost their last two matches.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 16, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

South Carolina raced out to five straight wins where it only gave up three total goals but have run into some trouble in its last two games. The Gamecocks have scored just one goal in that stretch, losing to Virginia Tech 1-0 and Clemson 2-1.

Missouri is coming into the game after a wild 7-4 loss to No. 22 BYU. The Tigers went down 5-0 before making a comeback that fell short. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak that included wins against Notre Dame and Miami.

Missouri is 4-3 this year, and in the Tigers' four wins they have given up just three goals. But in their three losses, they have allowed 16 total goals. It's a defense that will need to figure things out, or it could be a long year in the SEC.

This is a match of two teams that have played well at times but are trying to stand out in the SEC. Getting a win in the conference opener would be huge for both of these teams. Tune in to see if South Carolina can steal a victory on the road.

