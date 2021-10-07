How to Watch Stanford vs. Washington State

No. 14 Stanford goes on the road to face a tough Washington State squad that already has nine wins on the season.

Stanford (8-3-0, 2-1-0) has played some strong soccer this season but is about to face a difficult test against an unranked Washington State (9-1-1, 3-0-0) team that is perfect so far in conference play.

How to Watch: Stanford at Washington State

Match Date: Oct. 7, 2021

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area

The Cougars have shutout victories in all three Pac-12 contests, though it should be noted that the three victories come against teams with a combined record of 1-6-2 in conference play, so take that success with a grain of salt.

Still, the Cougars have won six games in a row and are allowing just 0.27 goals per game, the third-best mark in the entire country. Even against a weak schedule, the defensive effort by Washington State stands out.

Stanford has dropped one conference game, losing 2-1 to Oregon State, another unranked team out of the Pac-12 that has received votes in the most recent poll like Washington State.

The Cardinal have played a tough schedule, including losing a pair of road games to Duke and North Carolina earlier in the season. But the Cardinal have the top scoring offense in the Pac-12 at 2.73 goals per game, a number that ranks 18th in the country. The team is third in the country in shots per game.

Stanford won the last meeting of these teams in 2019, coming away with a 5-0 victory.

