    • October 10, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Stanford at Washington in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Coming off its first conference win, can Washington start to build momentum when it faces No. 14 Stanford?
    Author:

    The No. 14 Stanford women’s soccer team (9-3-0, 3-1-0) will go up to Seattle to face Washington (3-5-3, 1-1-2) on Sunday in a Pac-12 battle.

    How to Watch: Stanford at Washington

    Game Date: Oct. 10, 2021

    Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)

    Live stream Stanford at Washington on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Huskies are is coming off a 1–0 win against Cal, the team's first win of this Pac-12 season. They also have a couple of ties against conference opponents, so they enter Sunday with just one conference loss.

    Summer Yates leads the team with three goals. The team has 11 goals in 11 games so far while allowing 15 total.

    Stanford has won three of its four conference games, including its past two.

    The Cardinal are second in the Pac-12 in scoring offense and 22nd in the country thanks in part to a relentless offensive attack that takes 21.75 shots per game, seventh-most in the country.

    The team is coming off a shutout win over Washington State, the team's seventh shutout of the year.

    Stanford has dominated the all-time series against Washington, with 28 wins, two losses and two ties. The Cardinal have won 17 meetings in a row, with Washington’s last win coming in 2004.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    7
    2021

    Stanford at Washington

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Bay Area
    Time
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16901855
    Golf

    How to Watch Constellation Furyk & Friends, Final Round

    6 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Clemson vs. Notre Dame

    6 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Arkansas at Vanderbilt in Women's College Soccer

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_16925943
    NHRA

    How to Watch Texas NHRA FallNationals

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_14943778
    WNBA

    How to Watch WNBA Finals Game 1: Chicago Sky at Phoenix Mercury

    6 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Stanford at Washington

    6 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Men's Soccer

    How to Watch Washington at California in Men's College Soccer

    6 minutes ago
    Wisconsin Volleyball
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Stanford at Oregon in Women's College Volleyball

    6 minutes ago
    USATSI_13596141
    Field Hockey

    How to Watch Liberty at North Carolina in Women's Field Hockey

    6 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy