Coming off its first conference win, can Washington start to build momentum when it faces No. 14 Stanford?

The No. 14 Stanford women’s soccer team (9-3-0, 3-1-0) will go up to Seattle to face Washington (3-5-3, 1-1-2) on Sunday in a Pac-12 battle.

How to Watch: Stanford at Washington

Game Date: Oct. 10, 2021

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)

Live stream Stanford at Washington on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Huskies are is coming off a 1–0 win against Cal, the team's first win of this Pac-12 season. They also have a couple of ties against conference opponents, so they enter Sunday with just one conference loss.

Summer Yates leads the team with three goals. The team has 11 goals in 11 games so far while allowing 15 total.

Stanford has won three of its four conference games, including its past two.

The Cardinal are second in the Pac-12 in scoring offense and 22nd in the country thanks in part to a relentless offensive attack that takes 21.75 shots per game, seventh-most in the country.

The team is coming off a shutout win over Washington State, the team's seventh shutout of the year.

Stanford has dominated the all-time series against Washington, with 28 wins, two losses and two ties. The Cardinal have won 17 meetings in a row, with Washington’s last win coming in 2004.

Regional restrictions may apply.