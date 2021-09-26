September 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Tennessee at Missouri in NCAA Women's Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Missouri is looking for their first SEC win of the year when they host Tennessee on Sunday afternoon in NCAA Women's Soccer action.
Author:

Missouri will host Tennessee Sunday searching for its first SEC win after losing two straight 2-1 matches to open conference play. The Tigers have come up just short against both South Carolina and Alabama to start their SEC schedule

How to Watch Tennessee at Missouri:

Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

Live stream the Tennessee at Missouri match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Missouri's losses to open up SEC play stretched its losing streak to three and it comes into the match with the Volunteers desperate for a win. Late goals have plagued the Tigers in their last two matches. Both game-winning goals came after the 85th minute and sent Missouri home losers.

Tennessee heads to Missouri after picking up a huge 2-1 double-overtime win over Auburn on Thursday night. It evened their SEC record at 1-1 after the Vols lost their opener to Arkansas 3-1. The loss to the Razorbacks was the Volunteers' first setback on the year. They are currently 8-1 this season.

The Volunteers hope they can make it two in a row and pick up their first SEC road win on the year when they travel to Missouri. The Tigers would love nothing more than to spoil the trip for Tennessee and snap their losing streak.

This should be a great match with two teams trying to find their footing in the SEC. Tennessee looks to have the slight edge, but the Tigers are coming close, and playing at home could be the helping factor in this match.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
26
2021

Tennessee at Missouri in Women's College Soccer

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (Local)
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_15363783
NFL

How to Watch Dolphins at Raiders

36 seconds ago
USATSI_16788201
NFL

How to Watch Jets at Broncos

36 seconds ago
Soccer Ball
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Tennessee at Missouri in NCAA Women's Soccer

36 seconds ago
Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Ohio State at Penn State in NCAA Women's Volleyball

36 seconds ago
USATSI_16827198
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Athletics

36 seconds ago
USATSI_16563464
IndyCar

How to Watch Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

30 minutes ago
USATSI_16831182
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Rockies

1 hour ago
USATSI_16556729
WNBA

How to Watch the Mercury vs. Storm

1 hour ago
USATSI_16385882
Golf

How to Watch PURE Insurance Championship, Final Round

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy