How to Watch Tennessee at Missouri in NCAA Women's Soccer

Missouri is looking for their first SEC win of the year when they host Tennessee on Sunday afternoon in NCAA Women's Soccer action.

Missouri will host Tennessee Sunday searching for its first SEC win after losing two straight 2-1 matches to open conference play. The Tigers have come up just short against both South Carolina and Alabama to start their SEC schedule

How to Watch Tennessee at Missouri:

Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

Missouri's losses to open up SEC play stretched its losing streak to three and it comes into the match with the Volunteers desperate for a win. Late goals have plagued the Tigers in their last two matches. Both game-winning goals came after the 85th minute and sent Missouri home losers.

Tennessee heads to Missouri after picking up a huge 2-1 double-overtime win over Auburn on Thursday night. It evened their SEC record at 1-1 after the Vols lost their opener to Arkansas 3-1. The loss to the Razorbacks was the Volunteers' first setback on the year. They are currently 8-1 this season.

The Volunteers hope they can make it two in a row and pick up their first SEC road win on the year when they travel to Missouri. The Tigers would love nothing more than to spoil the trip for Tennessee and snap their losing streak.

This should be a great match with two teams trying to find their footing in the SEC. Tennessee looks to have the slight edge, but the Tigers are coming close, and playing at home could be the helping factor in this match.

