Tennessee and South Carolina both look to stay unbeaten in the SEC East when they battle Sunday afternoon in NCAA women's soccer.

The No. 12 Tennessee women's soccer team has lost just one match so far this season, against No. 7 Arkansas on Sept. 17, but have four straight wins since then heading into Sunday's match against No. 19 South Carolina.

How to Watch Tennessee at South Carolina in Women's College Soccer:

Match Date: Oct. 10, 2021

Match Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

The Volunteers will look to extend their winning streak to five against SEC East leader South Carolina.

The Gamecocks are a perfect 3–0 in the East but dropped a tough 2–1 contest to Ole Miss on Thursday. The loss was just their third of the year and snapped a four-match winning streak.

Tennessee is currently three points behind the Gamecocks in the SEC East and can pull into a tie with them if they can pull off a victory.

Despite trailing South Carolina in the division standings, the Volunteers have a better overall record and come in as a slight favorite. The Gamecocks will look to defend their home pitch and stay alone atop the standings in the SEC East.

