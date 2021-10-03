How to Watch UCLA vs. Arizona State

UCLA looks to remain unbeaten when it travels to Arizona State on Sunday evening.

UCLA came away with a big 2-1 win against Arizona on Thursday night. The Bruins scored in the 70th minute to break a 1-1 tie and pick up their first Pac-12 win of the year. The goal the Wildcats scored on the Bruins was just the second goal they have given up all year.

How to Watch: UCLA at Arizona State

Match Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Match Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)

Live stream UCLA at Washington on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

UCLA's win improved its conference record to 1-0-1 after the team had a 0-0 tie with Oregon in its Pac-12 opener. UCLA will look to make it a clean sweep of the state of Arizona and remain perfect Sunday evening.

The Sun Devils will look to spoil their trip and give the Bruins their first loss of the year. Arizona State is coming off a loss to USC when it blew a 1-0 lead. It was just the team's second game in the Pac-12, and it's now 0-1-1 after a 2-2 tie with Washington in its opener.

Arizona State has played well this year, going 8-2-1 and having shown it can score goals in bunches. The problem for the Sun Devils is they haven't played a defense nearly as good as the Bruins'.

UCLA looks like the favorite in the Pac-12, but the Sun Devils want to prove that the conference isn't just going to roll over.

