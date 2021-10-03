How to Watch UCLA vs. Arizona State

October 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch UCLA at Arizona State in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UCLA looks to remain unbeaten when it travels to Arizona State on Sunday evening.
Author:

UCLA came away with a big 2-1 win against Arizona on Thursday night. The Bruins scored in the 70th minute to break a 1-1 tie and pick up their first Pac-12 win of the year. The goal the Wildcats scored on the Bruins was just the second goal they have given up all year.

How to Watch: UCLA at Arizona State

Match Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Match Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)

Live stream UCLA at Washington on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

UCLA's win improved its conference record to 1-0-1 after the team had a 0-0 tie with Oregon in its Pac-12 opener. UCLA will look to make it a clean sweep of the state of Arizona and remain perfect Sunday evening.

The Sun Devils will look to spoil their trip and give the Bruins their first loss of the year. Arizona State is coming off a loss to USC when it blew a 1-0 lead. It was just the team's second game in the Pac-12, and it's now 0-1-1 after a 2-2 tie with Washington in its opener.

Arizona State has played well this year, going 8-2-1 and having shown it can score goals in bunches. The problem for the Sun Devils is they haven't played a defense nearly as good as the Bruins'. 

UCLA looks like the favorite in the Pac-12, but the Sun Devils want to prove that the conference isn't just going to roll over. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

October
3
2021

UCLA at Arizona State

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

UCLA Soccer
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch UCLA vs. Arizona State

6 minutes ago
USATSI_13759644
NCAA Men's Soccer

How to Watch UCLA at Washington in Men's College Soccer

6 minutes ago
Sep 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws the ball in overtime against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/4/2021

10 minutes ago
Sep 19, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) scores a rushing touchdown during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

New England Patriots vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

10 minutes ago
Sep 26, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) avoids the tackle of New York Jets outside linebacker Quincy Williams (56) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Denver Broncos vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

11 minutes ago
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrate a second quarter touchdown against the Detroit Lions during their football game on Monday, August 20, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packers Vs Lions 0331 092021wag
NFL

Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

11 minutes ago
An official watches from the back of the end zone as Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) takes a snap after the Jacksonville Jaguars had them on the one yard line late in the first quarter of play. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, September 26, 2021. The Jaguars went into the half with a 13 to 7 lead. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 092621 Bsjagsvscardina 25
NFL

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

12 minutes ago
Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

12 minutes ago
Portland Timbers
MLS

How to Watch Inter Miami CF vs. Timbers

36 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy