UCLA hasn't lost a match all year, and Oregon State has dropped just two. Both have been playing good soccer, and both are in the Top 25 of the latest national polls. Yet both are still chasing USC, among others, in a loaded Pac-12 conference.

How to Watch UCLA at Oregon State in Women's College Soccer:

Match Date: Oct. 15, 2021

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)

Live stream the UCLA at Oregon State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bruins haven't lost a match yet, but they are winning by the skin of their teeth. They have played five matches in the Pac-12 so far this year, and four of them have gone into overtime.

UCLA has drawn with Utah and Oregon but has pulled out wins in overtime against Arizona State and, most recently, Colorado. The victories may not be the easiest wins, but they are wins nonetheless and they keep the Bruins on pace with the top teams in the Pac-12.

Oregon State will look to win their third match in a row by handing the Bruins their first loss. The Beavers have defeated Arizona State and Arizona during their winning streak.

The wins have improved Oregon State's Pac-12 record to 3-2 and has the team one point behind rival Oregon in the conference standings.

This should be an outstanding, close match on Friday night. Both teams are looking for that big win to improve their positions inside the Pac-12.

Regional restrictions may apply.