September 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch UCLA at San Diego in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UCLA takes its undefeated record on the road when the Bruins face San Diego on Thursday night.
Author:

The UCLA women's soccer team has been absolutely dominant so far this year. The Bruins are 6-0 and have only given up one goal. 

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 16, 2021

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream the UCLA at San Diego match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Thursday, UCLA heads south to take on a San Diego squad looking for a marquee win. San Diego is 4-2 on the year but has lost two of its last three matches. Its last match was a 3-0 loss to rival San Diego State. It was a tough loss for a San Diego team trying to prove it belonges.

Thursday's match against UCLA is going to be tough. The Bruins have done better against similar opponents. The Toreros are going to have a tough time scoring and will need to play stout defense to keep UCLA off the scoreboard. 

The best bet San Diego has of winning this game is a low-scoring, grind-it-out type of match where it finds a rare opportunity against the Bruin defense.

The Bruins will play San Diego and then San Diego State this weekend before starting Pac-12 play. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
16
2021

UCLA at Stanford in Women's College Soccer

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

NASCAR Camping World
NASCAR

How to Watch UNOH 200

Volleyball Fans
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Santa Clara at Boise State

UCLA Soccer
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch UCLA at San Diego

Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch St. Thomas at Minnesota

Taylor Heinicke
NFL

How to Watch Giants at Football Team

Ohio Bobcats
NCAA Football

How to Watch Ohio at Louisiana

Soccer Fans
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Pitt at Clemson

Bethune Cookman
NCAA Football

How to Watch Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman

HS Football Fans
High School Football

How to Watch Buckeye Local vs. Monroe Central

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy