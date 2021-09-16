How to Watch UCLA at San Diego

UCLA takes its undefeated record on the road when the Bruins face San Diego on Thursday night.

The UCLA women's soccer team has been absolutely dominant so far this year. The Bruins are 6-0 and have only given up one goal.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 16, 2021

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

Live stream the UCLA at San Diego match on fuboTV:

Thursday, UCLA heads south to take on a San Diego squad looking for a marquee win. San Diego is 4-2 on the year but has lost two of its last three matches. Its last match was a 3-0 loss to rival San Diego State. It was a tough loss for a San Diego team trying to prove it belonges.

Thursday's match against UCLA is going to be tough. The Bruins have done better against similar opponents. The Toreros are going to have a tough time scoring and will need to play stout defense to keep UCLA off the scoreboard.

The best bet San Diego has of winning this game is a low-scoring, grind-it-out type of match where it finds a rare opportunity against the Bruin defense.

The Bruins will play San Diego and then San Diego State this weekend before starting Pac-12 play.

