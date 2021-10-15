    • October 15, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UNLV at Wyoming in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    UNLV and Wyoming will battle on Friday looking to get out of a tie for last place in the Mountain West.
    Author:

    UNLV and Wyoming are currently tied with Air Force for last place in the Mountain West Conference. They each have six points and are needing to pick up some wins.

    How to Watch UNLV at Wyoming in Women's College Soccer:

    Match Date: Oct. 15, 2021

    Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 1

    Live stream the UNLV at Wyoming match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The good news for both schools is that despite the last-place standing right now, they are just three points away from third place. There is a logjam of teams with nine points and another with eight, so both of these teams have a chance to make a move with a win on Friday.

    UNLV is coming in off a big win over first-place New Mexico on Sunday. It was a huge three points for the Rebels after losing on Friday in overtime to San Diego State.

    Wyoming is coming off a 2-1 loss to Colorado College on Sunday. The loss ruined what could have been a 2-0 weekend after the Cowgirls beat Air Force on Friday 2-1.

    Both of these schools are looking to make a move in the conference, but they need to pick up the win on Friday. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    15
    2021

    UNLV at Wyoming in Women's College Soccer

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
    Time
    5:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16594984
    Golf

    How to Watch The CJ Cup at Summit, Second Round

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_15866715
    NCAA Men's Hockey

    How to Watch Providence vs Minnesota State in Men's College Hockey

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16138489
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Florida State at Virginia Tech in Women's College Soccer

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16100997
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch UNLV at Wyoming in Women's College Soccer

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_15958783
    Field Hockey

    How to Watch North Carolina at Wake Forest in Women's College Field Hockey

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_15958764
    Field Hockey

    How to Watch Cornell at Princeton in Women's College Field Hockey

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16934381
    Field Hockey

    How to Watch Michigan at Iowa in Women's College Field Hockey

    2 hours ago
    Soccer Ball
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Angers

    2 hours ago
    brittney-griner
    SI Guide

    After Taurasi’s Game 2 Magic, Pivotal Game 3 Looms in WNBA Finals

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy