UNLV and Wyoming will battle on Friday looking to get out of a tie for last place in the Mountain West.

UNLV and Wyoming are currently tied with Air Force for last place in the Mountain West Conference. They each have six points and are needing to pick up some wins.

How to Watch UNLV at Wyoming in Women's College Soccer:

Match Date: Oct. 15, 2021

Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

The good news for both schools is that despite the last-place standing right now, they are just three points away from third place. There is a logjam of teams with nine points and another with eight, so both of these teams have a chance to make a move with a win on Friday.

UNLV is coming in off a big win over first-place New Mexico on Sunday. It was a huge three points for the Rebels after losing on Friday in overtime to San Diego State.

Wyoming is coming off a 2-1 loss to Colorado College on Sunday. The loss ruined what could have been a 2-0 weekend after the Cowgirls beat Air Force on Friday 2-1.

Both of these schools are looking to make a move in the conference, but they need to pick up the win on Friday.

