How to Watch USC vs. Arizona State

September 30, 2021
How to Watch USC at Arizona State in NCAA Women's Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

USC is looking to extend its winning streak to seven games when it travels to Arizona State on Thursday night.
Author:

USC continued its hot streak when it took down undefeated Oregon State 2-1 in its Pac-12 opener. The Beavers were a feisty team, but the Trojans tallied a goal in the 84th minute to win the match and push their winning streak to seven games.

How to Watch: USC at Arizona State

Match Date: Sept. 30, 2021

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)

Live stream USC at Arizona State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win moved the Trojans up to No. 21 in the latest polls and got them off to a great start in conference play. USC is still chasing Stanford, but with the way the Trojans have played lately, they look just as ready to win the conference as anyone else.

Arizona State will look to slow down the Trojans after it had a disappointing tie against Washington in its conference opener. The Sun Devils led 2-0 after halftime, but gave up two second-half goals to lose their chance at a win.

The tie snapped their three-match winning streak, but the Sun Devils still sport an impressive 8-1-1 record. Arizona State is just outside the Top 25, but a win against USC on Thursday could propel them into the rankings next week.

The Pac-12 is a good soccer conference this year, and this match should showcase that.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
30
2021

USC at Arizona State: NCAA Women's Soccer

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Arizona (IN)
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
