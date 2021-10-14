How to Watch USC vs. Oregon

USC looks for its 11th straight win when it travels to Oregon on Thursday night.

USC has been the class of the Pac-12 so far this season. The Trojans have rolled through their opponents and won each of their five conference matches, including an emphatic 7-0 win against Utah on Sunday.

How to Watch: USC at Oregon

Match Date: Oct. 14, 2021

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (IN)

Live stream USC at Oregon on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The offensive explosion has had the Trojans scoring 15 goals in their last three matches. USC has flexed its muscles lately but is still just a match up on Washington State and Stanford in the Pac-12 standings.

Oregon will get the next chance to try and slow down the Trojan train on Thursday night. The Ducks have been playing well also, as they have won their last two matches against Arizona and Arizona State.

The two-match winning streak comes after they lost a tough 2-1 match to No. 7 Stanford.

The Ducks have the talent to knock off the Trojans, but with the way USC has been playing, Oregon will have to put up its strongest performance of the year.

USC is playing better than any other team in the conference, but the Trojans cannot afford to slip up in this match against Oregon. There are too many teams that could jump to the top of the Pac-12 standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.