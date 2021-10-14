How to Watch USC vs. Oregon

    • October 14, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch USC at Oregon in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    USC looks for its 11th straight win when it travels to Oregon on Thursday night.
    Author:

    USC has been the class of the Pac-12 so far this season. The Trojans have rolled through their opponents and won each of their five conference matches, including an emphatic 7-0 win against Utah on Sunday.

    How to Watch: USC at Oregon

    Match Date: Oct. 14, 2021

    Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Pac-12 Oregon (IN)

    Live stream USC at Oregon on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The offensive explosion has had the Trojans scoring 15 goals in their last three matches. USC has flexed its muscles lately but is still just a match up on Washington State and Stanford in the Pac-12 standings.

    Oregon will get the next chance to try and slow down the Trojan train on Thursday night. The Ducks have been playing well also, as they have won their last two matches against Arizona and Arizona State.

    The two-match winning streak comes after they lost a tough 2-1 match to No. 7 Stanford. 

    The Ducks have the talent to knock off the Trojans, but with the way USC has been playing, Oregon will have to put up its strongest performance of the year.

    USC is playing better than any other team in the conference, but the Trojans cannot afford to slip up in this match against Oregon. There are too many teams that could jump to the top of the Pac-12 standings.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    14
    2021

    USC at Oregon in Women's College Soccer

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Oregon (IN)
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16949565
    NHL

    How to Watch Canadiens vs. Sabres

    59 seconds ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch LSU vs. Kentucky

    59 seconds ago
    Soccer Fans
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch USC vs. Oregon

    59 seconds ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Northwestern vs. Wisconsin

    59 seconds ago
    USATSI_16943575
    NHL

    How to Watch Penguins vs. Panthers

    59 seconds ago
    Fans
    NHL

    How to Watch Islanders vs. Hurricanes

    59 seconds ago
    USATSI_16881160
    NHL

    How to Watch Stars vs. Rangers

    59 seconds ago
    USATSI_16827079
    Golf

    How to Watch The CJ Cup at Summit, First Round

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16453220
    Soccer

    How to Watch Ecuador at Colombia in FIFA World Cup Qualifying

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy