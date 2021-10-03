How to Watch USC at Arizona in Women's College Soccer

No. 21 USC will head to Tucson on Sunday to face Arizona in a Pac-12 battle in NCAA women's soccer.

The USC women's soccer team come into this game on a seven-game winning streak. After dropping its first two games of the year to Pepperdine and BYU, USC has gone on a hot streak entering Sunday's game against Arizona.

Of the seven games in the winning streak, four were wins by two or more goals, though competition have gotten tighter for the Trojans in conference play, with a pair of 2–1 wins so far in the Pac-12.

The team is averaging 2.44 goals per game, with most of USC's scoring coming from two players. Croix Bethune leads the team with six goals while Penelope Hocking has five goals. No one else has more than two goals.

Arizona hasn't fared as well this season. The Wildcats have dropped both conference games that they have played so far, though they kept things close last week against No. 3 UCLA, losing by one.

The Wildcats are averaging just 1.11 goals per game, with Jill Aguilera the only player on the team to score more than one goal this season. She has scored five goals this year.

USC has dominated the all-time series between these teams, winning the past seven meetings, with the past six being shutouts for the Trojans.

