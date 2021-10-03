October 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch USC at Arizona in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 21 USC will head to Tucson on Sunday to face Arizona in a Pac-12 battle in NCAA women's soccer.
Author:

The USC women's soccer team come into this game on a seven-game winning streak. After dropping its first two games of the year to Pepperdine and BYU, USC has gone on a hot streak entering Sunday's game against Arizona.

Of the seven games in the winning streak, four were wins by two or more goals, though competition have gotten tighter for the Trojans in conference play, with a pair of 2–1 wins so far in the Pac-12.

How to Watch USC at Arizona:

Game Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona

Live stream the USC at Arizona game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The team is averaging 2.44 goals per game, with most of USC's scoring coming from two players. Croix Bethune leads the team with six goals while Penelope Hocking has five goals. No one else has more than two goals.

Arizona hasn't fared as well this season. The Wildcats have dropped both conference games that they have played so far, though they kept things close last week against No. 3 UCLA, losing by one.

The Wildcats are averaging just 1.11 goals per game, with Jill Aguilera the only player on the team to score more than one goal this season. She has scored five goals this year.

USC has dominated the all-time series between these teams, winning the past seven meetings, with the past six being shutouts for the Trojans.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

October
3
2021

USC at Arizona

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Arizona
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16530125
Golf

How to Watch Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round

12 minutes ago
Fans
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Oregon vs. Stanford

12 minutes ago
Soccer Fans 2
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch USC at Arizona in Women's College Soccer

12 minutes ago
Indianapolis Colts safety Khari Willis (37) works to bring down Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (27) on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, during a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
NFL

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Rams

12 minutes ago
Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch USC at Washington in Women's College Volleyball

12 minutes ago
Minnesota Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Michigan State at Nebraska in Women's College Volleyball

12 minutes ago
Volleyball Fans
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Arizona vs. Stanford

12 minutes ago
Sep 19, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) celebrates with quarterback Russell Wilson (3) after rushing for a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

How to Watch Seahawks vs. 49ers

12 minutes ago
Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) celebrates after a touchdown by fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

13 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy