How to Watch Utah at Stanford in NCAA Women's Soccer

Stanford looks to stretch its win streak to four games when it faces Utah.

No. 10 Stanford (6-2) is set to open its Pac-12 season Friday evening in a matchup against visiting Utah (5-3-1). Both teams are coming off of wins in their previous games.

How to Watch Utah at Stanford:

Game Date: Sept. 24, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area

Live stream the Utah at Stanford game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cardinal had a tough stretch earlier in the month, going on the road to the east coast and losing to No. 4 Duke and No. 2 North Carolina, dropping both of those games by a 2-1 margin.

But Stanford is coming off of a 3-1 victory over No. 19 Santa Clara that saw Maya Doms score her fifth goal of the season.

The Cardinal are averaging three goals per game, a number that ranks 20th in the country and first in the conference. The team is ninth in shots per game.

Utah is coming off of a 2-1 win over Utah State. The Utes haven't lost since a Sept. 5 game against Butler. The team's toughest game of the year came against then-ranked BYU, a game that ended in a scoreless tie.

The Utes have already surpassed the team's win total from the 2021 spring season. Utah is 2-3-5 in Pac-12 openers since joining the conference in 2011.

Stanford has dominated the series against Utah, losing just once all-time to the team back in 2013. The Cardinal lost the Pac-12 opener last season for the first time since 2000.

Regional restrictions may apply.