    How to Watch Utah at USC in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    USC looks to extend its winning streak to 10 matches when it hosts Utah Sunday afternoon.
    USC has gotten hot and shows no signs of slowing down as it continues Pac-12 play with a match against Utah on Sunday afternoon. The Trojans have won nine matches in a row, including the last four inside the Pac-12.

    The winning streak has vaulted them all the way up to No. 11 in the most recent national poll. 

    The Trojans are coming off two straight 4-1 victories over Arizona and Colorado. Those followed up consecutive 2-1 wins against Oregon State and Arizona State. The perfect Pac-12 record has them sitting by themselves atop the conference.

    They will look to extend their winning streak to 10 against Utah on Sunday.

    The Utes are looking to get their first conference win of the year. After beginning Pac-12 play with shutout losses to Washington State and Stanford, they have played to consecutive 1-1 draws against Washington and No. 3 UCLA.

    The Trojans have done a great job of taking care of business this year but need to make sure they aren't caught looking ahead to their big matchup with Oregon on Thursday.

