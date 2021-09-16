How to Watch Utah at Utah State

Utah State looks to claim in-state bragging rights when it hosts Utah on Thursday.

Utah State has had a strong start to the 2021 season despite winning with an unconventional stat.

The Aggies are 6-0-1, but have yet to score more than two goals in any match. They haven't given up more than one goal in any match, and four of their six wins came by an identical 2-1 score.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 16, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

Live stream the Utah at Utah State match on fuboTV:

Utah State will have a chance to continue its winning ways when in-state rival Utah visits.

Utah comes into the match just 4-3-1 but won its last match against Dixie State 3-0. It snapped a two-match winless streak and was its third win in its last five matches.

The Utes were shut out in consecutive games to Boise State and Denver but since then have lost just one match. Their match with Utah State is their last one before they start Pac-12 play. After their match with the Aggies, they get eight days off before they travel to Stanford for a tough match with the Cardinal.

Utah State comes in as the favorite, but when rivals face off, anything can happen. Expect a low-scoring, hard-fought match Thursday night with both teams looking for state bragging rights.

