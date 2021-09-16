September 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Utah at Utah State in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Utah State looks to claim in-state bragging rights when it hosts Utah on Thursday.
Author:

Utah State has had a strong start to the 2021 season despite winning with an unconventional stat. 

The Aggies are 6-0-1, but have yet to score more than two goals in any match. They haven't given up more than one goal in any match, and four of their six wins came by an identical 2-1 score.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 16, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

Live stream the Utah at Utah State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Utah State will have a chance to continue its winning ways when in-state rival Utah visits. 

Utah comes into the match just 4-3-1 but won its last match against Dixie State 3-0. It snapped a two-match winless streak and was its third win in its last five matches.

The Utes were shut out in consecutive games to Boise State and Denver but since then have lost just one match. Their match with Utah State is their last one before they start Pac-12 play. After their match with the Aggies, they get eight days off before they travel to Stanford for a tough match with the Cardinal.

Utah State comes in as the favorite, but when rivals face off, anything can happen. Expect a low-scoring, hard-fought match Thursday night with both teams looking for state bragging rights.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
16
2021

Utah at Utah State

TV CHANNEL: Stadium 2
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Ohio Bobcats
NCAA Football

How to Watch Ohio at Louisiana

Soccer Fans
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Pitt at Clemson

Bethune Cookman
NCAA Football

How to Watch Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman

HS Football Fans
High School Football

How to Watch Buckeye Local vs. Monroe Central

Soccer Ball
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch South Carolina at Missouri

Soccer Ball
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Utah at Utah State

Soccer Ball
Soccer

How to Watch Kansas at Dartmouth

ARCA Series
NASCAR

How to Watch ARCA Racing Series at Bristol

John Rahm
Golf

How to Watch the Fortinet Championship, First Round

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy