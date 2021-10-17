    • October 17, 2021
    How to Watch Vanderbilt at Ole Miss in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Ole Miss hosts Vanderbilt in an SEC battle.
    No. 18 Ole Miss (10-2-2, 5-1-0) has been one of the SEC's best women's soccer programs this season, losing just once so far in conference play. On Sunday, it'll host Vanderbilt (6-6-2, 3-2-1), which struggled in non-conference play but is looking better now against SEC opponents. 

    Game Date: Oct. 17, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN Plus

    Live stream Vanderbilt at Ole Miss on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ole Miss is on a three-game winning streak that includes a win over ranked South Carolina. In fact, in SEC play, this team is 2-1 against ranked teams.

    Ole Miss has scored 26 goals so far, an average of 1.86 per game. The team is allowing 1.21 per contest.

    The team leaders in goals are Channing Foster and Molly Martin, each with seven. Haleigh Stackpole has 13 assists, putting her second in the country, behind only Milwaukee's Gaby Schwartz, who has 17.

    Vanderbilt has won three of its last four games, and the loss was in overtime to a strong Arkansas program.

    The Commodores played a tough non-conference schedule, losing to national powers like Duke and Pepperdine.

    Raegan Kelley leads the team in goals with eight, while Madison Elwell is the assist leader with six.

    Ole Miss has won the last two meetings of these teams and seven of the past nine.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

