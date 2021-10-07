How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Clemson

    • October 7, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Virginia Tech at Clemson in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 17 Virginia Tech tries to stay unbeaten in conference play when the team travels to Clemson.
    Author:

    Clemson (7-4-0, 2-2-0) is set to host No. 17 Virginia Tech (8-2-2, 2-0-2) in an ACC battle on Thursday night. The Tigers won last year's match. 

    How to Watch: Virginia Tech at Clemson

    Game Date: Oct. 7, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network

    Live stream Virginia Tech at Clemson on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Virginia Tech enters this game after an encouraging start to ACC play, beating NC State and Pitt, and tying two of the best teams in the country in No. 5 North Carolina and No. 4 Duke.

    Midfielder Emily Gray was named ACC Co-Offensive Player of the Week after scoring both Virginia Tech goals in the win over Pitt. She now has nine goals this season, with seven of those coming in non-conference play. That puts her in a tie for 11th in goals scored.

    Clemson is coming off of a 4-1 loss to No. 1 Florida State, which followed a 3-0 loss to No. 5 North Carolina. Before this current two-game losing streak, the Tigers had won five matches in a row.

    Megan Bornkamp leads the team with eight goals, while Renee Guion has 10 assists on the year. Guion is tied for third in the country in assists.

    Clemson won last year's meeting of these teams 3-0. In fact, the Hokies have lost the last four games between these teams and haven't beat Clemson since 2014.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    7
    2018

    Virginia Tech at Clemson

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Boston Red Sox JD Martinez
    MLB

    How to Watch Red Sox vs. Rays

    2 minutes ago
    Fans
    High School Football

    How to Watch Tomball vs. Klein Collins

    2 minutes ago
    HSFB Fans
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Stanford vs. Washington State

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Louisville vs. Notre Dame

    2 minutes ago
    HS Football Fans
    NCAA Women's Soccer

    How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Clemson

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    Soccer

    How to Watch Honduras vs. Costa Rica

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) reacts in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Rams 37-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Rams vs. Seahawks

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16881693
    NHL

    How to Watch Blackhawks vs. Wild

    2 minutes ago
    Volleyball
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Boise State vs. Air Force

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy