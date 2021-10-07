How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Clemson

No. 17 Virginia Tech tries to stay unbeaten in conference play when the team travels to Clemson.

Clemson (7-4-0, 2-2-0) is set to host No. 17 Virginia Tech (8-2-2, 2-0-2) in an ACC battle on Thursday night. The Tigers won last year's match.

How to Watch: Virginia Tech at Clemson

Game Date: Oct. 7, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Virginia Tech enters this game after an encouraging start to ACC play, beating NC State and Pitt, and tying two of the best teams in the country in No. 5 North Carolina and No. 4 Duke.

Midfielder Emily Gray was named ACC Co-Offensive Player of the Week after scoring both Virginia Tech goals in the win over Pitt. She now has nine goals this season, with seven of those coming in non-conference play. That puts her in a tie for 11th in goals scored.

Clemson is coming off of a 4-1 loss to No. 1 Florida State, which followed a 3-0 loss to No. 5 North Carolina. Before this current two-game losing streak, the Tigers had won five matches in a row.

Megan Bornkamp leads the team with eight goals, while Renee Guion has 10 assists on the year. Guion is tied for third in the country in assists.

Clemson won last year's meeting of these teams 3-0. In fact, the Hokies have lost the last four games between these teams and haven't beat Clemson since 2014.

