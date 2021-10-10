How to Watch Virginia Tech at Wake Forest in Women's College Soccer

Wake Forest aims for its fourth ACC win when it hosts Virginia Tech on Sunday.

Wake Forest hosts Virginia Tech on Sunday night coming off a big 2-1 double-overtime win against Miami. The Demon Deacons gave up a late goal to send the match to overtime but bounced back and got a goal in the 100th minute to pick up the win.

How to Watch: Virginia Tech at Wake Forest

Match Date: Oct. 10, 2021

Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

The victory improved their overall record to 11-2 and their ACC record to 3-2. Wake Forest's two losses in conference play have come against No. 7 Virginia 1-0 and an overtime loss to Louisville 2-1.

Virginia Tech should be another tough game for Wake Forest as the Hokies are right behind the Demon Deacons in the ACC standings.

The Hokies are coming off a loss on the road to Clemson 1-0. The loss was just the first for them as they are currently 2-1-2 in the ACC.

Virginia Tech beat Pitt and North Carolina State while playing to draws against North Carolina and Duke.

These two teams look very similar, and this should be a low-scoring hard-fought battle. Both schools are looking to keep pace with the top of the pack and pick up a much-needed win.

