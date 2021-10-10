    • October 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Virginia Tech at Wake Forest in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Wake Forest aims for its fourth ACC win when it hosts Virginia Tech on Sunday.
    Author:

    Wake Forest hosts Virginia Tech on Sunday night coming off a big 2-1 double-overtime win against Miami. The Demon Deacons gave up a late goal to send the match to overtime but bounced back and got a goal in the 100th minute to pick up the win.

    How to Watch: Virginia Tech at Wake Forest

    Match Date: Oct. 10, 2021

    Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network (National)

    Live stream the Virginia Tech at Wake Forest match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The victory improved their overall record to 11-2 and their ACC record to 3-2. Wake Forest's two losses in conference play have come against No. 7 Virginia 1-0 and an overtime loss to Louisville 2-1. 

    Virginia Tech should be another tough game for Wake Forest as the Hokies are right behind the Demon Deacons in the ACC standings.

    The Hokies are coming off a loss on the road to Clemson 1-0. The loss was just the first for them as they are currently 2-1-2 in the ACC.

    Virginia Tech beat Pitt and North Carolina State while playing to draws against North Carolina and Duke. 

    These two teams look very similar, and this should be a low-scoring hard-fought battle. Both schools are looking to keep pace with the top of the pack and pick up a much-needed win.

