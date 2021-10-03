How to Watch Virginia at North Carolina in Women's College Soccer

Who will emerge victorious in a battle of top five teams when Virginia and North Carolina face off in Women's College Soccer?

Chapel Hill will play host to the biggest women's soccer game of the year on Sunday, as No. 2 Virginia (10-1-0, 3-0-0) goes on the road to face No. 5 North Carolina (8-1-1, 1-1-1).

How to Watch Virginia at North Carolina:

Game Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Conference play hasn't gone great for the Tarheels, who won all seven non-conference matches but has come away with a victory just once in three ACC games.

But North Carolina, who boast the No. 20 scoring offense in the country, is coming off of a 3-0 win over Clemson.

Tarheels forward Emily Murphy has missed the last three games with an ankle injury. She was the team's leading scorer at the time of the injury and is expected to play on Sunday, something that will bolster this Tarheels' attack.

Virginia has beaten three top 15 programs this year including Duke. The Blue Devils handed North Carolina its only loss so far.

Diana Ordoñez was named ACC Co-Offensive Player of the Week last week. Talia Staude was named Top Drawer Soccer National Player of the Week. Both made a game-winning goal in last week's matches.

Virginia has Laurel Ivory in goal. The NCAA's active leader in career shutouts with 38, she'll make it tough for the Tarheels to find the back of the net.

North Carolina leads the all-time series between these teams 39-4-4, but things have gotten closer over the last 10 meetings, with the series going 4-4-2 in that time.

