September 30, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Washington at Colorado in NCAA Women's Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Washington and Colorado both look for their first Pac-12 win of the year when they play Thursday night.
Author:

The Washington and Colorado women's soccer teams both started off Pac-12 conference play with 2-2 ties. The Huskies tied Arizona State, and the Buffaloes tied Cal. It was better than a loss but not the start either team was hoping for.

How to Watch: Washington at Colorado

Match Date: Sept. 30, 2021

Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington (OUT)

Live Stream Washington at Colorado on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Washington heads over to Colorado looking for just its third win on the season. The team is just 2-4-2 on the year. The Huskies have struggled to score this year, as their 2-2 tie on Friday was their largest offensive output of the season.

It was probably the Huskies' best showing of the year, as Arizona State is ranked 15th in the country and was the favorite coming into the match.

Colorado's offense has been much better. It has scored two or more goals in six of its nine matches this year. The Buffaloes are 5-3-1 on the year but are still searching for that first Pac-12 win.

Both of these teams are trying to find their footing in a conference that currently has three teams ranked in the Top 25. They both have shown they can play with some of the better teams, but they need to start winning those matches if they want to take the next step in the Pac-12.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Soccer Fans
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Washington vs. Colorado

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
