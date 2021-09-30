How to Watch Washington State vs. Utah

Washington State shoots for its fifth straight win and second in a row in Pac-12 play when the team heads to Utah on Thursday night.

Washington State had a great start to Pac-12 play when the team shut out Arizona 2-0. It was its fourth straight win, all of which came by the way of shutouts. In fact, all seven of the Cougars wins this year have been a shutout.

How to Watch: Washington State at Utah

Match Date: Sept. 30, 2021

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Mountain (IN)

Washington State tied Arkansas State 1-1 to start the year and lost to Seattle 2-1, but have outscored the rest of its opponents 24-0. Despite the great record for the Cougars and dominance in their wins, they still are not getting any votes in the top 25 poll.

The Cougars will try once again to get some attention when they travel to Utah to take on the Utes.

Utah dropped its Pac-12 opener 3-0 to No. 10 Stanford. The loss snapped the Utes two-match winning streak. Utah gave up a goal in the fifth minute and could never recover in its game with the Cardinal. They were outshot 22-4 and were completely dominated.

Utah is needing to bounce back, but it is going to be tough against a Washington State team playing really well. The Cougars' defense could make it really hard for the Utes, but Utah has played well on defense also.

