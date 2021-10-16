    • October 16, 2021
    How to Watch Washington at Arizona in Women's College Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Arizona looks to snap its six-match losing streak when it hosts Washington on Friday night in NCAA women's soccer.
    The Arizona women's soccer team has been struggling and is looking for any way to break out of its slump entering Friday's match against Washington.

    Since starting the year 3–3, the Wildcats have dropped their last six matches, including five in the Pac-12.

    The Wildcats have had trouble scoring during this run, with just two goals total in the six matches. They scored eight total goals in their three wins.

    Washington has just two wins in its last nine outings. They have three ties in that stretch.

    The Huskies are coming off a 2–1 loss to Stanford in which they gave up the winning goal in the 82nd minute. The loss dropped their Pac-12 record to 1-2-2.

    Both of these teams will be looking to get a win when they face off Friday. While they aren't at the top of the Pac-12 standings, Washington and Arizona both will have incentive to play tough in the Pac-12 matchup.

