How to Watch Washington at Utah in Women's College Soccer

Two teams searching for their first Pac-12 win meet up on Sunday in Salt Lake City when Washington and Utah face off.

Conference play hasn't gone great for Utah (5-5-1, 0-2-0) or Washington (2-5-2, 0-1-1), but one of these teams will have a chance to get into the win column Sunday.

How to Watch Washington at Utah:

Game Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Washington

Live stream the Washington at Utah game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Washington opened the season with one of the toughest starts in the country, going on the road against top ACC teams North Carolina and Duke. The Huskies lost those two games by a combined score of 6-1.

Despite the record, the Huskies haven't been out of any games. That 4-1 loss to the Tar Heels has been the only game—win or lose—that finished with a final margin of more than one goal. Washington plays teams close, even if it isn't coming away with wins.

Utah dropped its first two Pac-12 games, including a 3-0 loss to Stanford. 5-3-1 entering conference play, the Utes need to turn things around quickly if they want to contend in the conference.

Utah is averaging 1.18 goals per game, with Courtney Talbot and Taliana Kaufusi tied for the team lead with three goals each. McKenna Baillie is the only Utah player with more than one assist.

When these teams played in March, Washington came away with a 1-0 victory.

