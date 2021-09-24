How to Watch Wyoming at New Mexico in NCAA Women's Soccer

The Cowgirls and Lobos are set to open conference play.

Mountain West NCAA women's soccer play begins Friday night, as Wyoming (4-3-1) hits the road to face New Mexico (5-2-0).

How to Watch Wyoming at New Mexico:

Game Date: Sept. 24, 2021

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 2

New Mexico was picked to finish first in the preseason coaches poll while Wyoming was ranked 10th out of 12 teams. But the Cowgirls have looked strong in non-conference play.

Eight different Wyoming players have scored goals this season, and Faith Joiner leads the way with three. The Cowgirls have been especially strong in the second half of matches, with a six-goal advantage over their opponents.

New Mexico enters this match on a four-game winning streak. The team's two losses this season were to UC Davis and Oregon State. The Beavers rank eighth in the NCAA in RPI.

The Lobos are led by Jadyn Edwards, who has scored five goals and added in three assists this season. Zaria Katesigwa has five goals as well.

These teams last met in April, with the Lobos coming away with a 3-1 victory. In fact, New Mexico has won the past four meetings between these two teams, never allowing Wyoming to score more than one goal.

