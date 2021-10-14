How to Watch Air Force vs. Wyoming

Wyoming looks for its third straight win when it hosts Air Force on Thursday night.

Wyoming snapped its four match losing streak when it knocked off San Jose State last Thursday in five sets. The Cowgirls made it two wins in a row on Saturday when they swept Nevada on the road.

How to Watch: Air Force at Wyoming

Match Date: Oct. 14, 2021

Match Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

The two wins last week improved the Cowgirls' record to 2-4 in the Mountain West and their overall record to 10-8.

It was a rough start to conference play for Wyoming, but the team has been able to get back on track with the two wins and will look to make it three in a row on Thursday against Air Force.

The Falcons have struggled inside the Mountain West so far this year, as they are just 1-5 with four consecutive losses. Their last win was on Sept. 25 when they swept Fresno State 3-0.

Since then, Air Force has played the teams at the top of the conference and has not been able to keep up. The team was able to steal a set from Utah State in its last match but couldn't get any more in its 3-1 loss.

