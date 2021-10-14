How to Watch Air Force vs. Wyoming

    • October 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Air Force at Wyoming in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Wyoming looks for its third straight win when it hosts Air Force on Thursday night.
    Author:

    Wyoming snapped its four match losing streak when it knocked off San Jose State last Thursday in five sets. The Cowgirls made it two wins in a row on Saturday when they swept Nevada on the road.

    How to Watch: Air Force at Wyoming

    Match Date: Oct. 14, 2021

    Match Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 1

    Live stream Air Force at Wyoming on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The two wins last week improved the Cowgirls' record to 2-4 in the Mountain West and their overall record to 10-8. 

    It was a rough start to conference play for Wyoming, but the team has been able to get back on track with the two wins and will look to make it three in a row on Thursday against Air Force.

    The Falcons have struggled inside the Mountain West so far this year, as they are just 1-5 with four consecutive losses. Their last win was on Sept. 25 when they swept Fresno State 3-0.

    Since then, Air Force has played the teams at the top of the conference and has not been able to keep up. The team was able to steal a set from Utah State in its last match but couldn't get any more in its 3-1 loss.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    14
    2021

    Air Force at Wyoming in Women's College Volleyball

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
    Time
    8:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
