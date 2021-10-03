October 3, 2021
How to Watch Alabama at Auburn in Women's College Volleyball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Alabama looks to snap its three-match losing streak and get revenge over rival Auburn on Sunday afternoon.
Author:

Alabama has had a very up and down season so far this year. The team is 8-7 on the season but has already experienced two different three-match winning streaks and two different three-match losing streaks. Unfortunately, the Crimson Tide are currently on one of those losing streaks, the last of which was to Auburn yesterday.

How to Watch: Alabama at Auburn

Match Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Live stream the Alabama at Auburn match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Crimson Tide lost a tough five-set match to the Tigers on Saturday that dropped their SEC record to 0-3. It was the closest match they have had in the SEC.

Auburn's win on Saturday was its first in the SEC. Saturday was a close hard-fought match as the two teams alternated set wins. The Tigers, though, came out hot in the fifth and final set, winning it 15-5.

If Saturday's match is any indication, this should be a great match between the two rivals. It may not be the headline match of the day, but this should be a fun match to watch. Volleyball fans won't want to miss it.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

October
3
2021

Alabama at Auburn in Women's College Volleyball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U (G)
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
